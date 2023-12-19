Jim Mullen named chief strategy officer at NMFTA

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) has named Jim Mullen chief strategy officer.

According to a news release, Mullen joins the organization as a consultant with nearly 20 years of broad executive experience in the trucking industry and currently provides advocacy, strategy, policy and legal services for transportation stakeholders as the founder and president of Mullen Consulting LLC.

“As the current executive director of the Clean Freight Coalition, Mullen has formed various relationships with key industry authorities across the transportation and supply chain industry, further garnering him as a leader and expert within the space,” the news release states. “During his time as the acting administrator and chief counsel of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) from 2018 to 2020, Mullen rendered legal policy and direction to all FMCSA headquarters and field offices.”

Mullen, in his new role with NMFTA, will be responsible for partnering with vehicle manufacturers, telematics companies, federal agencies and supply chain leaders for digital standards development and trucking cybersecurity research, as well as best practices to protect one of the country’s most critical infrastructures.

“Recognizing the crucial role NMFTA plays in setting standards and proactively uniting the industry, I saw a unique opportunity to contribute,” Mullen said. “My experience at CFC, FMCSA, Werner Enterprises, and TuSimple, coupled with my passion for autonomous vehicles, perfectly aligned with this role. I applaud NMFTA for creating a hybrid working model, and I am eager to tackle the challenges ahead. With my regulatory expertise, I firmly believe we can establish the necessary standards to propel the industry forward.”

In his role at TuSimple as chief administrative and legal officer from 2020 to 2022, Mullen became one of the leaders who spearheaded the development of autonomous trucking technology, according to the news release.

“For years, our industry has encountered certain key issues, and Jim has been on the front lines of battling them,” said Debbie Sparks, executive director for NMFTA. “Upon discussing NMFTA’s vision with Jim, he demonstrated immediate and enthusiastic support. His extensive experience and relationships have equipped him to proactively address long-standing industry challenges and develop innovative, lasting solutions. This role at NMFTA represents the culmination of his previous experience and responsibilities, an altruistic opportunity to make a real difference.”