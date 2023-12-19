DDC FPO unveils delivery receipt availability

EVERGREEN, Colo. – DDC FPO, a global provider of business process outsourcing and technology solutions for the transportation and logistics industries, has announced that its DDC Sync data capture application can now provide a delivery receipt for final confirmation that a shipper’s customer received their shipment.

“Delivery receipt capture with DDC Sync is the last piece of true visibility our carrier customers need to continually offer the highest quality service,” said Richard Greening, CIO of DDC FPO. “Providing accurate proof of delivery instantly once a load is delivered allows them to meet shipper and 3PL expectations, and it speeds the accounts receivable and payment process for carriers. Overall, this latest capability of DDC Sync advances the quality of service our customers can provide.”

The DDC Sync in-cab system captures delivery receipts, bills of lading and label data using mobile, smart optical character recognition (OCR) technology, according to a news release.

The information is then made available to customers immediately through an online portal.

Unlike other products that simply take an image of a document that needs to be scanned or entered manually for record keeping, DDC Sync is a native Android app that immediately transmits data to the carrier’s terminal, the news release notes.

In addition to providing timely freight data, DDC Sync can be used for:

Direct driver-to-terminal communication.

Driver incident logging.

GPS tracking for more efficient routing and forecasting.

Real-time visibility and instant alerts.

BOL inventory management for timely payment authorizations.

Secure company news feeds.

Gamification and rewards programs.