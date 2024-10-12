A helping hand on the highway: Trucking Cares donates 10K to support colleagues

WASHINGTON—The Trucking Cares Foundation as donated $10,000 to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, a non-profit dedicated to supporting the families of truckers who have been sidelined due to injuries or illnesses.

“Trucking is a close-knit family, and whenever one of our brothers or sisters falls on difficult times, we band together to help them get back on their feet,” said Phil Byrd, chairman of the Trucking Cares Foundation. “Whether it’s delivering the products that Americans depend on each day or transporting humanitarian relief when disasters strike, truck drivers are always there to serve our communities. The St. Christopher Fund honors the sacrifices truck drivers make by having their backs when their families need it most.”

According to a foundation press release, the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, founded in 2007, provides financial assistance to Class A CDL over-the-road truck drivers when an illness or injury forces them out of work. Over the past 15 years, the St. Christopher Fund has helped nearly 4,000 truckers cover nearly $5 million in necessary household expenses such as rent and mortgage payments, utility bills, vehicle loans, and insurance. The organization also offers free preventative health and wellness initiatives such as diabetes prevention, smoking cessation, vaccines, cancer screening, and chronic disease management.

“We are deeply grateful for the Trucking Cares Foundation’s continued support and generosity,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy for the St. Christopher Fund. “This donation provides essential support for drivers and their families by providing financial relief and free health and wellness programs that impact driver health and retention.”