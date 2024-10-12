Commemorating a milestone: TEL marks 20 years of growth, mourns loss of visionary co-founder

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., GREENFIELD, Ind. — Transport Enterprise Leasing (TEL) is celebrating its 20 year anniversary with unprecedented growth, according to Jud Alexander, co-founder and president.

“Our expansion over the past two years has been amazing with the opening of our Greenfield facility in 2023 and the addition of new employees, customers, territories and commercial truck and trailer assets from top brands,” Alexander said. “Today we have $595 million in total assets compared with $382 million just a year ago. But the most rewarding part of this business hasn’t changed in 20 years, and that’s working with owner-operators, fleets, equipment dealers and manufacturers, and our team here at TEL.”

According to a a company press release, TEL launched in September 2004 with a focus on used truck sales. Since then, TEL has expanded significantly. The company now operates four divisions providing commercial truck leasing, trailer leasing, equipment sales and re-marketing to owner-operators and fleets across country. Its workforce has grown from two employees to more than 150, and TEL is currently hiring additional staff at its newly renovated headquarters in Chattanooga, TN, and its fleet maintenance and reconditioning facility in Greenfield.

While the company has been celebrating its 20-year milestone with employee events in Tennessee and Indiana, 2024 has also been a difficult year for Alexander and his staff as they mourned the passing of co-founder and CEO Doug Carmichael in June. Senior executives credit Alexander and TEL’s workforce with maintaining smooth operations and momentum despite their loss.

“TEL has endured and thrived thanks to Jud Alexander’s leadership and the help of our talented, hard-working team,” said Sheri Aaberg, chief operating officer, who has been with the business for over 10 years. “We miss Doug terribly but are continuing his legacy of excellence in the commercial transportation industry.”