Tornado connected to Hurricane Milton causes semi to roll over multiple times

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A driver is lucky to be alive today after enduring a frightening night during the pre-landfall hours of Hurricane Milton on Florida.
Boris Melnov told WPTV that he and his father were transporting a load of water from Texas to Florida.
He said they were taking turns driving the truck and heading northbound on the Turnpike after dropping the water off in Boynton Beach
Melnov said his father was driving, while he was in the passenger seat, when all of a sudden he could see the weather changing.
“We started to see the leaves starting to hit the truck and I told my father that I feel like a vacuum in my ears, and at the same moment, the truck started to roll over,” Boris Melnov said. “And I thought it was going to be one flip, but it started to roll and roll again.”
Melnov and his father sustained injuries in the crash and are recovering at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.
