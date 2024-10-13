TheTrucker.com
Tornado connected to Hurricane Milton causes semi to roll over multiple times

By Bruce Guthrie -
Boris Melnov's father being cared for after sustaining injuries during rollover crash on Oct. 9, 2024. (COURTESY OF WPTV)

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A driver is lucky to be alive today after enduring a frightening night during the pre-landfall hours of Hurricane Milton on Florida.

Boris Melnov told WPTV that he and his father were transporting a load of water from Texas to Florida.

He said they were taking turns driving the truck and heading northbound on the Turnpike after dropping the water off in Boynton Beach

Melnov said his father was driving, while he was in the passenger seat, when all of a sudden he could see the weather changing.

“We started to see the leaves starting to hit the truck and I told my father that I feel like a vacuum in my ears, and at the same moment, the truck started to roll over,” Boris Melnov said. “And I thought it was going to be one flip, but it started to roll and roll again.”

Melnov and his father sustained injuries in the crash and are recovering at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

