ABF Freight wins Excellence in Cargo Claims and Loss Prevention Award from ATA

FORT SMITH, Ark. — ArcBest’s less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight has won the 2022 Excellence in Cargo Claims and Loss Prevention Award (LTL Division) from the American Trucking Associations.

ABF is the first LTL carrier to receive this award 10 times and the only carrier to win three consecutive years that the award was offered, a news release noted.

“Our customers rely on us for proper freight handling, and ABF has proven time and again that we’re a leader in safety and claims management,” said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. “Our expertise in this area is a true differentiator and further establishes our credibility as a carrier that strives to ensure every shipment arrives on time, intact and damage-free. Through improved processes, training and technology, ABF delivers our customers an unmatched experience.”

In 2022, several ABF officials say that several teams “collaborated to manage a strategy for claims control to improve frequency and positively affect profitable growth,” according to the news release.

As part of its claim prevention initiatives for 2023, the company is focused strategically on awareness, education and accountability — supporting employees through enhanced communication, role-specific training and improved claims systems. Additionally, ABF mentors, coaches and makes on-the-spot corrections, relying on its quality process to solve cargo claims concerns, the news release noted.

“Receiving this award for a 10th time demonstrates our commitment to ‘Doing It Right the First Time’ and consistently working together to provide an exceptional claims experience,” said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. “We remain focused on providing a best-in-class experience for our customers every day, including the processes and training we have in place to manage claims. I’m proud of the ABF team’s dedication to handling our customer’s freight well, and I appreciate their hard work in continuing to set industry standards for claims management and loss prevention.”