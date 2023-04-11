TheTrucker.com
Former manage, dispatcher sentenced in racketeering conspiracy

By The Trucker News Staff -
Two people have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a racketeering conspiracy related to a moving company. 

CLEVELAND — The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio sentenced Phyllis Ricci Quincoces to 60 months of probation and a $100 special assessment for her role in a racketeering conspiracy related to a moving company.

Her co-conspirator, Jessica Martin, was sentenced to 12 months of supervised release and a $100 special assessment, according to a news release.

Both sentences were handed down on March 27.

Quincoces and Martin both pleaded guilty.

The investigation revealed that from February 2014 until December 2017, Quincoces and Martin, along with other members of the enterprise, controlled several moving companies that “defrauded, extorted and stole customers’ household goods,” the news release noted. “After loading customers’ goods onto moving trucks, the conspirators increased prices and held the goods hostage until customers paid the inflated prices. Some customer loads were never delivered.”

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff

