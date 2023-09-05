Acertus buys vehicle shipper RCG Logistics

ST. LOUIS — Automotive logistics-as-a-service platform Acertus has acquired RCG Logistics, a transportation and remarketing provider specializing in national relocation of autos, powersport, specialty and oversized vehicles

According to a news release, “this latest investment will allow Acertus to extend its product offerings with salvage and repossession and deliver world-class products and services to additional VIN types, including motorsports, RVs and other oversized vehicles regardless of condition.”

“At Acertus, we are hyper focused on serving the needs of our customers and delivering a full suite of vehicle logistics services through strategic partnerships and investments,” said Trent Broberg, CEO of ACERTUS. “RCG shares our commitment to customers and the logistics industry, demonstrated by their consistent track record of innovation, performance excellence, and profitable growth. We are excited to welcome the RCG team into our organization. By blending our services, we know we will become an even stronger company together.”

The acquisition will integrate RCG Logistics under the Acertus brand and is effective immediately, the news release noted.

“It has always been our dream to become the leading complete logistics solution for the automotive and powersport industries. By joining the Acertus family, we will be able to expand our suite of services and continue to go above and beyond for our customers.” said Vick Kuzmenko, co-Founder and CEO of RCG Logistics. “The platform will provide increased operational support, improved technology, and a stronger infrastructure to deliver a world class customer experience. Our customers and vendors will continue to receive the same exceptional attention from our dedicated professionals while getting the advantage of Acertus’ suite of services, including storage, title, registration and much more.”