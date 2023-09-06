Trucking company teams up with tech firm to help end distracted driving

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. — NoCell Technologies, a company that develops solutions to mitigate the use of cell phones while behind the wheel of commercial vehicles, and the Christenson Transportation Inc. have joined forces to help reduce distracted driving.

Christenson Transportation specializes in hauling high-value, high-risk and time-sensitive freight including tires, pet food, paper, electronics and other general commodities, according to a news release.

The trucking company will include the NOCELL Platform — a commercial-grade solution that limits smartphone interaction while the vehicle is in motion — on professional drivers’ cell phones to help ensure the safe transportation goods throughout the country.

“We are honored to have Christenson Transportation join the NoCell family to help create safer roadways,” said Sam Inman, NoCell Technologies CEO. “Christenson’s decision to install the NOCELL® Platform illustrates their commitment to safety and to protecting their drivers and the public.”

The NoCell Platform will be installed on Christenson Transportation driver cell phones beginning immediately.

“We had a hard time finding a service that met all our needs when it comes to eliminating distracted driving,” said Samuel Barnes, Christenson Transportation, Inc. Safety Supervisor. “But after hearing about NoCell, we found exactly what we needed to make sure our drivers have all the tools they need to stay free of distractions. Thanks to NoCell, we can say that we have made the roads safer.”