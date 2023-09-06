Hino names Davey Jung its new US president

NOVI, Mich. — Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A. (HMM) has appointed Davey Jung as its new U.S. president and CEO.

According to a news release, Jung will also serve as chairman of Hino’s Board of Directors.

His tenure began on Sept. 1.

Jung succeeds Masamichi Mizukoshi, who retired from Hino.

“Jung joined HMM in 2007 and led the effort to strengthen and grow HMM while serving across a spectrum of critical leadership roles, including purchasing, sales, corporate strategy, R&D, HR, legal, IT and supplier preparation and development,” the news release stated. “His exceptional grasp of our industry, coupled with his strategic acumen, uniquely positions him to guide HMM into the next phase of innovation and success.”

Most recently, Jung served as chief operating officer and executive vice president for Toyota Business for HMM.

“As president and CEO, Jung will focus on advancing manufacturing and supply chain efficiency while driving the company forward with continued success and innovation,” according to the news release.

HMM is the commercial truck division of Toyota Motors Corp., producing Class 6-7 conventional trucks for the U.S. market.

In addition, Hino produces axles, knuckles and suspension components for Toyota’s Tacoma, Tundra and Sequoia at its Marion, Arkansas, facilities. Hino’s Mira Loma Parts Distribution Center distributes genuine Hino service parts to Latin America and the Caribbean.