Average US diesel prices rise for 8th straight week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s becoming a broken record.

Diesel prices are up once again.

But for drivers like Darryl Sims, even a few cents a gallon matters.

“It can mean the difference in a good day and a bad day financially,” he said.

Sims hauls logs all across Arkansas and said his bank account doesn’t have “any wiggle room.”

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel sits at $4.492 as of Sept. 4. That’s up from $4.475 on Aug. 28 and $4.389 on Aug. 21.

Prices did see declines in three areas of the country, however.

Along the East Coast, prices dropped from $4.475 on Aug. 28 to $4.474 on Sept. 4.

In the Lower Atlantic region, prices dropped from $4.429 on Aug. 28 to $4.419 on Sept. 4.

And in the Midwest, prices sank from $4.385 on Aug. 28 to $4.383 on Sept. 4.

Average diesel prices in Arkansas have seen a steady rise over the past month — from $3.91 to $4.11 currently, according to AAA.

“It’s just up, up, up,” Sims said. “Somebody’s making money off of it but is sure ain’t me.”