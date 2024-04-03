ACT Research: Class 8 truck order surge paused in March

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary March net orders for North American Class 8 tractors came in at 17,300 units, down 10,400 units from February and 18.7% from a year ago, according to ACT Research.

“Nascent improvements in the freight market and select OEMs’ efforts to smooth demand, notwithstanding forced conservatism among a portion of the truck buying populace, capped Class 8 order activity in March,” said Steve Tam, ACT’s vice president and analyst. “While we will have to wait for the details of the month’s order volumes, logic suggests waning demand for tractors in the market retrenched in March.”

A middle-of-the-pack seasonal factor –1.3% — places March’s intake to 17,100 units, down 8.6% from February.

Additionally, March marks the first month since May 2023 for seasonally-adjusted activity below 20,000 units, ACT reports.