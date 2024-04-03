Truck Safety Coalition calls latest stats on big truck fatalities ‘unacceptable’

WASHINGTON — After reviewing the latest National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) traffic fatality report issued on Monday, April 1, Truck Safety Coalition (TSC) Board President Tami Friedrich took immediate note.

She called the more than 5,900 lives lost in large truck crashes in 2022 unacceptable, adding that on U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg must act now.

“I call on Secretary Buttigieg to take action and urgently proceed with rulemaking to require the use of speed limiters and automatic emergency braking in large trucks as soon as possible,” Friedrich said. “No one else needs to die because of bureaucratic inaction.”

NHTSA reports that 5,936 people, including truck drivers, died in truck crashes in 2022 and over 160,000 were injured.

This represents a 75% increase in truck crash fatalities since 2009.

Despite passenger vehicles being safer than ever, 97% of fatalities occur to passenger vehicle occupants in large truck crashes, according to the TSC.

TSC urges the following steps as a starting point to address this crisis:

Require automatic emergency braking and advanced driver assistance systems on all commercial motor vehicles (CMVs)

Expeditiously complete proposed rulemaking compelling the use of speed limiters in all CMVs

Require rear and side underride guards on all CMVs

“DOT must raise the commercial motor carrier minimum insurance requirements as outlined in H.R. 6884, the Fair Compensation for Truck Crash Victims Act,” a TSC news release states. (The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration) FMCSA must initiate rulemaking requiring a New Entrant Knowledge Test for new motor carriers to demonstrate they comprehend critical rules and regulations to safely operate CMVs (commercial motor vehicles) in interstate commerce.”

Additionally, according to the TSC, existing safety measures must be protected, and industry-friendly rollbacks must be resisted, such as removing any requirements for direct supervision of commercial learner’s permit drivers who lack experience driving dangerous large trucks

“Shockingly, amid this truck crash fatality crisis, FMCSA is proposing to roll back safety standards under the guise of flexibility for carriers,” according to the TSC news release. “The proposed changes have a clear negative impact on safety, which the agency fails to even attempt to assess in its analysis. Secretary Buttigieg calls the reality of today’s roadway crisis ‘unacceptable.’ Yet, FMCSA is moving forward with unacceptable proposals that weaken and compromise existing safety regulations.”

Parents Against Tired Truckers Board Co-Chair Russ Swift said in a statement that the latest statistics involving deaths and large trucks are “deeply disturbing.”

“These crashes won’t go away on their own, we need our public officials to show courage and put the needs of the public above the interests of large trucking companies,” he concluded.