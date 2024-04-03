US diesel averages drop below $4 a gallon for 1st time in 8 weeks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel prices have fallen below $4 for the first time since Feb. 5.
According to the latest numbers from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price is $3.996 as of April 1.
That’s down from $4.034 on March 25 and $4,028 on March 18.
Prices in all regions of the U.S. have fallen, according to the EIA.
The lowest price, on average, for a gallon of diesel is along the Gulf Coast at $3.670.
In California, where regulations are the strictest in the nation, prices are still above $5 per gallon at $5.221. Still, prices in the Golden State have been trending downward, albeit slightly.
In the Midwest, prices are down to $3.949 per gallon from $3.986 on March 25.
In New England, the average price is $4.305 per gallon, down from $4.321 per gallon on March 25, according to the EIA.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.