US diesel averages drop below $4 a gallon for 1st time in 8 weeks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel prices have fallen below $4 for the first time since Feb. 5.

According to the latest numbers from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price is $3.996 as of April 1.

That’s down from $4.034 on March 25 and $4,028 on March 18.

Prices in all regions of the U.S. have fallen, according to the EIA.

The lowest price, on average, for a gallon of diesel is along the Gulf Coast at $3.670.

In California, where regulations are the strictest in the nation, prices are still above $5 per gallon at $5.221. Still, prices in the Golden State have been trending downward, albeit slightly.

In the Midwest, prices are down to $3.949 per gallon from $3.986 on March 25.

In New England, the average price is $4.305 per gallon, down from $4.321 per gallon on March 25, according to the EIA.