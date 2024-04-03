ATBS launches enhanced mobile app

GOLDEN, Colo. — Trucking business management firm ATBS has launched a new addition to its app, “ATBS Hub.”

For some years, feedback on how to better their services was gathered from hundreds of ATBS’ clients, according to a news release.

“Over that time, the company took those suggestions and used the information to improve their work, leading to the creation of the single, secure, user-friendly resource that significantly enhances the experience for owner-operators working with us,” the news release states.

The new ATBS Hub features several tools for viewing and analyzing your revenue, expenses and profitability including:

Quickly Scanning and Sending Receipts to ATBS

Tracking Your Per Diem Deduction and watching the tax-saving dollars add up in real-time

Visualizing your Profit & Loss Statement and Profit Plan with interactive graphs and charts

Accessing your Quarterly Tax Estimates and downloading them right to your phone

Easily calling or emailing your Business Consultant with the tap of a button

Accessing all of your ATBS Client information from any device, any time

ATBS President and CEO, Todd Amen, commented, “We’ve had tremendous feedback from everyone who has experienced the ATBS Hub. It puts managing your business and taxes in the palm of your hand so you can focus on driving and making more money.”

The ATBS Hub is now available to all ATBS clients. To learn more, visit www.atbs.com/mobile-app.