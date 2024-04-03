Trucking Association of New York working to improve fleet safety

NEW YORK — The Trucking Association of New York (TANY) has partnered with Together for Safer Roads (TSR) in an effort to improve fleet safety.

According to a news release, a Fleet Safety Training Program — known as FOCUS — will be brought to TANY members with an eye on small and mid-sized fleet operators and drivers.

“This collaboration builds on the success of the program in fostering safe and efficient fleet operations and represents a significant step towards enhancing safety cultures,” the news release states.

The FOCUS on Fleet Safety Training Program, TSR’s signature workforce development safety program, helps independent fleet operators develop their safety culture with expertise and best practices drawn from TSR’s diverse group of leading fleets and technology companies.

“Safety is a top priority across the trucking industry — and FOCUS on Fleet Safety Training is part of an active effort to ensure New York drivers, roads and communities are as protected as possible,” said Kendra Hems, president of TANY. “The program will provide drivers with the tools and training necessary for a career on the road and allow for operators of every size to build a culture of safety that goes above and beyond compliance. We are thrilled to continue this work with Together for Safer Roads and look forward to working with our members for a safer New York.”

The FOCUS program is structured around three key pillars: Training and Development, Safety Leadership and Technology and includes executive coaching and before and after benchmarking.

Now, TSR, in collaboration with TANY, seeks to bring this critical training initiative to New York State’s fleet operators and drivers, addressing the unique challenges and needs of this segment of driver experience.

“Small–to-mid-size fleets account for roughly 97% on the road,” said Peter Goldwasser, executive director of TSR. “We are proud to partner with the Trucking Association of New York on this expansion of the FOCUS on Fleet Safety Training Program, reaffirming our commitment to saving lives and creating safer roads in New York State while gaining valuable insights that can help continue to expand this program to fleets across the country.”

TSR and TANY are in the process of identifying fleets to participate in this new FOCUS cohort. Companies interested in participating or learning more are encouraged to contact Zach Miller ([email protected]).

Jessica Whitaker, co-founder of fleet safety company Qworky, which is working with the TANY on the project, said that safety is fundamental for New York fleet operators.

“Qworky is proud to be working with TANY and TSR to implement the FOCUS program to empower small and mid-size fleet operators across New York State with the resources, knowledge and support required to meet and exceed the highest standards of safety,” she said.