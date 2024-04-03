Hirschbach Motor Lines integrates operations with John Christner Trucking

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Hirschbach Motor Lines recently announced the full integration of operations, including joint branding, with John Christner Trucking.

Both companies are now united as Hirschbach, with the logistics and third-party capacity offerings operating under the name Hirschbach Solutions, according to a news release.

“Today marks an important milestone. The merger of these two great companies has resulted in increased productivity, visibility to capacity and freight, resulting in tremendous pride in the collective teams. Consolidating to one forward-facing image was important for the sake of clarity and brand recognition in the marketplace,” said Brad Pinchuk, Hirschbach Motor Lines’ chairman and owner.

Richard Stocking, Hirschbach’s president and CEO, said the consolidation project will result in increased flexibility and capacity..

“Equipment re-branding will take place in tandem with the company’s equipment trade cycles over the next several years,” he added. “We are thrilled with the opportunity to offer our customers increased capacity as a result of this operational consolidation.”

For more information, please visit johnchristner.com.