Emergency bridge repair closes northbound I-95 in northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 through Philadelphia are closed and detoured approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange for overhead bridge repair following an oversized vehicle strike of a Conrail bridge in northeast Philadelphia, according to The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

A section of the bridge over the northbound lanes on I-95 was struck by an oversized vehicle around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 1.

I-95 north approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange was reduced to a single lane for several hours while Conrail bridge engineers conducted their inspection to establish an emergency repair plan, according to PennDOT.

Northbound I-95 travelers will be directed to use the Betsy Ross/Aramingo Avenue Interchange (Exit 26), turn right on Aramingo Avenue, and turn right onto Adams Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 north.

The ramp from Castor Avenue to northbound I-95 will also be closed and detoured during construction. Motorists will be directed to use Aramingo Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 north at Adams Avenue.

I-95 north will remain closed for several days approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange while Conrail’s contractor performs the bridge repair.

Motorists are advised to avoid the closure areas because significant backups and delays will occur on I-95, the alternate routes and surface streets in the vicinity of the work area.

Electronic message boards on I-76, I-276, I-476 and other regional transportation arteries in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey are being used to alert motorists about the closure and provide information about alternate routes.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.