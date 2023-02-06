ACT Research: Class 8 Truck orders hit 18,400 units in January

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Orders for Preliminary North American Class 8 tractors in December 2022 hit 18,400 units, classes 5-7 net orders were 17,800 units.

Complete industry data for January, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-February.

ACT’s State of the Industry: Classes 5-8 Vehicles report provides a monthly look at the current production, sales and general state of the on-road heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle markets in North America. It differentiates market indicators by Class 5, Classes 6-7 chassis and Class 8 trucks and tractors, detailing activity-related measures such as backlog, build, inventory, new orders, cancellations, net orders and retail sales.

Additionally, Class 5 and Classes 6-7 are segmented by trucks, buses, RVs and step van configurations.

The Class 8 market is segmented into trucks and tractors, with and without sleeper cabs. The report includes a six-month industry build plan, a backlog timing analysis, historical data from 1996 to the present in spreadsheet format, and a ready-to-use graph package. A first-look at preliminary net orders is also published in conjunction with this report.

“Given how robust Class 8 orders were into year end, the relative pause in January is not surprising,” Eric Crawford, ACT’s vice president and senior analyst, said. “We note that over the final four months of 2022, nearly 159k Class 8 net orders were placed, +92% year over year, and only 8% below those placed over the same period in 2020. January’s orders represent the first y/y decline in five months (August). MD demand was comparatively healthy. January Classes 5-7 orders rose 5% y/y (+2% month over month) to 17,800 units. The seasonally adjusted January intake, at 18,100 units, was +4% y/y (+12% m/m).”