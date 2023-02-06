Shifting load sends steel beam through truck’s cab

NORTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck driver is lucky to have his head after a steel beam crashed through his truck’s cab in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 1.
The driver, who drove a Kenworth, was carrying a load of steel beams on a flatbed.
WGAL reports that a shifting load on the back of a tractor-trailer sent a steel beam through the truck’s cab at around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Route 934 and Harrison Drive in North Annville Township, Pennsylvania.
First responders helped the driver out of the cab.
Photos posted to social media by the Annville Fire Department show the steel beam piercing the back of the cab and crashing through the windshield on the driver’s side.
The truck driver was transported to a hospital for undisclosed injuries.
