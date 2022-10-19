Net big rig trailer orders see September bump

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Preliminary reports show that net trailer orders in September totaled 25,700 units, up approximately 45% from August, but around 10% lower than the same month last year, according to the latest report from ACT Research.

Final September results will be available in late October.

“With more 2023 order boards opening, September net orders rose in seasonal fashion,” Jennifer McNealy, director commercial vehicle market research and publications at ACT Research, said. “As the OEMs open next year’s build schedules more fully, they are reporting that most of the build slots made available have been filled.”

McNealy said that while orders are up 45% from August on a nominal basis, seasonal adjustment narrows the sequential gap appreciably to around 5% month-over-month growth.

“Additionally, some trailer manufacturers are reporting expectations that when they do open the remainder of their 2023 order boards in the next few months, those spots will also fill rapidly, despite no firm pricing available at this point,” McNealy said.

ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report provides a monthly review of the current U.S. trailer market statistics, as well as trailer OEM build plans and market indicators divided by all major trailer types, including backlogs, build, inventory, new orders, cancellations net orders and factory shipments.