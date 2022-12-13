TheTrucker.com
Business

ACT Research: Demand for Class 8 tractors strong as 2022 ends

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  Business   >   ACT Research: Demand for Class 8 tractors strong as 2022 ends
Reading Time: < 1 minute
ACT Research: Demand for Class 8 tractors strong as 2022 ends
The North American Commercial Vehicle OUTLOOK report from ACT Research shows an anticipated surge in Class 8 orders coupled with robust pent-up demand at the year’s end.

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The North American Commercial Vehicle OUTLOOK report from ACT Research shows an anticipated surge in Class 8 tractor orders coupled with robust, pent-up demand at the year’s end.

“In line with expectations, the industry has witnessed a surge of Class 8 orders,” Kenny Veith, ACT president and senior analyst, said. “The resulting growth in order backlogs supports higher production and gives OEMs and suppliers good visibility through (the first part of 2023).”

Veith said that with strong demand in place and inflation metrics moderating, he is more convinced that first half build rates will be sustained deeper into 2023.

“Supporting the upwards Class 8 revision, we have tempered the severity of the decline we anticipate in freight activity in 2023.” Veith said. “To be clear, we continue to expect a macro recession, and a slight year-over-year decline in Class 8 build, but recent economic reports and still strong Class 8 fundamentals have us thinking in a more encouraging direction.”

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE