Naughty or Nice: GasBuddy study reveals US cities with the ‘Scroogiest’ holiday drivers

TUSCON, Ariz. — The holiday season is known for being merry and bright, but hectic schedules, last-minute shopping and travel both near and far can translate to the roads in the form of aggressive driving.

A new survey from GasBuddy, a PDI company and a fuel savings platform, reveals that drivers in certain cities across the United States are up to 54% more aggressive than the average driver.

GasBuddy examined millions of drives during 2022’s Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to a news release,

The study revealed Tucson and Portland, Oregon, as the cities with the most and least aggressive holiday drivers, respectively.

Aggressive driving habits are classified as quick acceleration, hard braking and speeding. Tucson secured maintained its number one spot on the “naughty list” for the second consecutive year.

Naughty List — Top 10 cities with the most aggressive holiday drivers

Tucson. Jacksonville, Florida. Nashville. Orlando, Florida. Birmingham, Alabama. Richmond, Virginia. Oklahoma City. Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida. Salt Lake City. Memphis, Tennessee.

Three Florida cities made the naughty list this year, making Florida the most aggressive driving state overall. Detroit, Raleigh, North Carolina, and St. Louis fell off the top ten worst cities this year, replaced by Memphis, Birmingham and Tampa-St. Petersburg.

Nice List — Top 10 cities with the least aggressive holiday drivers

Portland. Cincinnati. Seattle. Las Vegas. Rochester, New York. Providence, Rhode Island. Minneapolis. Cleveland. Columbus, Ohio. Buffalo, New York.

The complete city rankings can be found by clicking here.

The most frequent aggressive driving habits during the holidays are hard braking, speeding and rapid acceleration, according to the study.

“The holidays can bring out both the best and worst of us, trying to run around to get everything done and prepared before the holidays, coupled with high prices and increased traffic, we see shorter fuses on the road and more stress contribute to wasting money,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In addition to the safety element, driving aggressively and rushing around bites into consumer wallets by reducing fuel efficiency. As 2022 has brought some of the highest gas prices ever seen, taking a deep breath and slowing down while driving can improve drivers’ gas mileage up to 25%, meaning safe drivers will have extra savings on hand to spend during the holiday season.”

Methodology

The findings were compiled using data from GasBuddy’s optional, opt-in Drives Feature in the GasBuddy app that offers drivers an assessment of their driving habits during their trip to improve fuel efficiency, mapping out where a poor driving habit occurred. GasBuddy examined2,613,857drives in the top 50 metropolitan areas by population as defined by the United States Census Bureau from Nov. 24-26, 2022, noting all events of fast acceleration, hard braking and speeding.