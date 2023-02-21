ACT Research: Preliminary net trailer orders dip in January

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary net trailer orders dipped in January, with 24,200 units (22,000 seasonally adjusted) projected to have been booked during the month, according to ACT Research.

Final January results will be available later this month. This preliminary market estimate should be within +/-5% of the final order tally, according to a news release.

“We expected net orders to slow in January, after the explosion of orders in 2022’s final quarter,” ACT Research Director CV Market Research & Publications Jennifer McNealy said. “Despite the anticipated sequential decline, preliminary net orders were only 9% lower compared to the same month last year. This month’s data are simply a return to more normal levels, following the year-end surge.”

McNealy said that nearly as soon as a build slot is available, there is a fleet ready to fill it with an order. She said demand remains strong, and with the backlog-to-build ratio near the 10-month mark, on average, fleets needing trailers continue to stay the course.”

“Using preliminary January orders and the corresponding OEM build plans from the January State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report (December data) for guidance, the trailer backlog should decrease by around 400 units when complete January data are released,” McNealy said. “That said, with orders being preliminary and the build number a projection, there will be some variability in reported backlogs when final data are collected.”