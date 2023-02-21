Love’s plans 25 new travel stops, renovations to existing stores in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is planning major expansion work in 2023, adding 25 new stores and remodeling several existing locations.

According to a news release, the company will also open 15 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations and add services and partnerships with top brands.

“What Tom Love started in 1964 has evolved into more than a store that offers gas, and we’ll continue to push the envelope with the addition of new services, amenities and partnerships,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “Being innovative and strategic with what we do adds reasons for customers to choose us and we’ll continue to find new ways to offer good value at competitive prices across the Love’s Family of Companies.”

In addition to opening 25 new locations in 2023, Love’s will soon announce plans to remodel existing stores over the next several years, “strengthening the company’s commitment to maintaining safe and clean locations. The plans include everything from bathroom updates to complete remodels. Stores undergoing updates will remain open during the process,” the news release stated.

Customers will also see the continued expansion of Love’s-branded snacks and food items including trail mixes, beef jerky, cold-pressed juices and fresh food items like mac and cheese, quesadillas and BBQ offerings this summer.

Love’s will also add 30 new restaurants, continuing to be one of the top restaurant providers in the U.S. with more than 1,100 locations.

In addition to new food options, customers will see the expansion of Love’s RV network with the addition of 30 RV locations and 1,000 hookups bringing the total to more than 1,300 hookups across the country; the company will also add 80-100 additional Amazon Lockers bringing the total to more than 200; and new and exclusive deals for customers through the Love’s Connect app including the recently announced 10-cent-per-gallon fuel discount for gasoline and casual diesel drivers.

The company recently announced exclusive partnerships with Interstate Batteries to offer customers Interstate-branded batteries, along with Daimler Truck North America to provide light mechanical warranty work on Freightliner vehicles adding another service point for customers.