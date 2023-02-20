Luma Immersion offers ‘actual-environment’ training through users’ cellphone cameras

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Luma Brighter Learning has released a training program that allows users create their own learning experiences in an actual environment, using just their cellphone cameras.

In a company statement, Luma promises the use of Luma Immersion will help increase driver safety and engage learner participation.

“We are excited to make this type of learning accessible to the trucking industry because carriers will reap the learning benefits for all learners and ultimately improve safety and save lives,” said Dr. Gina Anderson, co-founder and CEO of Luma Brighter Learning.

“From a learning perspective, it is imperative to create educational experiences that meet the physiological needs of human beings,” she continued. “To align with physiological needs, learning must be engaging, relevant, meaningful and applicable to the learner’s specific needs. Not only does Luma Immersion support these needs, but it is also easy to use, as a cellphone is all that is required.”

According to the statement, Luma Immersion draws on the principles of immersive learning, an advanced form of learning environment in which technology brings the learner as close to a real-world environment as possible. The product allows users to experience well-documented learning benefits of immersive learning, including:

Creating immediate relevance by providing exposure to learning in the simulated environment;

An experience that reinforces concepts; and

A self-controlled pace in a personalized, controlled environment with interpolated assessments.