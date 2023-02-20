Stertil-Koni employees face polar vortex head-on for Maryland’s Special Olympics

STEVENSVILLE, MD — Stertil-Koni employees, along with their friends and families, gathered Feb. 3 to jump into the icy Chesapeake Bay at Sandy Point State Park in Maryland.

Why? For the annual Polar Plunge, a charity event that raises funds to support Maryland Special Olympics athletes and leadership programs.

Bragging rights were up for grabs for those who plunged the fastest and ventured the farthest into the frigid Bay waters.

“We take pride in plunging into the frosty waters of the Chesapeake Bay and supporting the 4,340 athletes involved in the Special Olympics of Maryland,” said Kevin Hymers, director of operations for Stertil-Koni and Plunge corporate organizer. “Our sponsors and their donations help contribute to a great cause, which is to continue offering these programs throughout our wonderful state at no cost to the athletes and their families. That’s a great way to give back to the community.”

This year’s event took place during one of the areas’ harshest cold snaps, with high temperatures hovering around freezing and wind chills that made the day feel 10 degrees colder. Those conditions didn’t seem to deter the more than 10,000 brave “plungers” who journeyed to the state park in the spirit of giving back.

Stertil-Koni employees and friends who followed Hymers into the frigid waters include Jean DellAmore, Tim Kerr, Kellie Hibble, Emmaleigh Gibbs, Jacqueline Cullison, Amelia Andres, Juliann Thomas, Rich Weinreich, Tammy Michell, Christine Coulson, Mike Nichols and Gregory Watkins.

Hymers described the icy dip as “refreshing, invigorating and inspiring.”