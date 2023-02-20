Kenworth celebrates 100th anniversary with special-edition W900 and T680

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kenworth kicked off its 100th anniversary celebration on Feb. 15 with the launch of special edition W900 and T680 models.

The W900 Limited Edition is available in three configurations — an 86-inch Studio Sleeper, a 72-inch Flat Top and an Extended Day Cab. The all-black Limited Edition Diamond VIT interior features the 100th anniversary, a special edition steering wheel, brushed platinum dash and door trim, and Kenworth 100 logos throughout on the doors and thresholds. A Kenworth 100 sofa bed is standard with the 86-inch Studio Sleeper.

“The Kenworth W900 is an all-time classic and iconic truck in the industry that is still admired on the road and at truck shows,” said Jim Walenczak, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “As a long-time staple of Kenworth’s history, there is no better way to kick off our year-long 100th anniversary celebration than by launching this Kenworth W900 Limited Edition.”

The exterior is embellished with Kenworth 100 sleeper badges, and a Kenworth 100 exhaust shield cutout and sun visor are optional. A special optional centennial three-color paint design — only available with the 86-inch Studio Sleeper and 72-inch Flat Top — brings a classic, impactful look to the W900.

“The W900 is a special truck and this Limited Edition is a great way to celebrate 100 years of Kenworth,” Walenczak said. “Only 900 of these trucks will be produced, so they will definitely become a showcase vehicle for owners who want a piece of Kenworth history.”

Each W900 Limited Edition will be serialized, for example, 001 through 900, in order of build date and sequence.

The new T680 Signature Edition is available with Kenworth’s 76-inch mid- and high-roof sleeper configurations. The Signature Edition Diamond VIT features a black interior with legacy red stitching accents throughout the cab and sleeper. The package also includes a Kenworth 100-branded GT703 seat with red accents, along with a special brushed platinum dash and door trim. The Kenworth 100 logo is stitched into the back wall of the sleeper back.

The exterior features a black onyx grille and side air intake, as well as Kenworth 100 badges on the sleeper. An optional Kenworth 100 exhaust shield cutout and black anodized grille mesh are available on mid-roof configurations; buyers may also opt for new Alcoa stylized wheels with unique spoke patterns in Dura-Bright and Dura-Black finishes.

“Today’s T680 is our most aerodynamic and fuel-efficient truck to date and carries on the legacy of the Kenworth T600 — the industry’s first truly aerodynamic model introduced in 1985,” said Jim Walenczak, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing.

Kenworth is also introducing four signature paint colors — Platinum, Century Black Red, Century Red and Century Gold — available on new Kenworth Class 8 and medium-duty trucks.