Platform Science adds CAT Scale apps to services catalog

SAN DIEGO and WALCOTT, Iowa — Platform Science is adding CAT Scale’s Weigh My Truck and CAT Scale Locator Apps to its catalog of solutions, the two companies announced last week.

“Platform Science’s new collaboration with CAT Scale empowers fleet operators to save drivers’ time and unlock new efficiencies as they weigh their trucks,” said Emilie Campbell, director of partner management at Platform Science. “With the addition of CAT Scale’s apps to Platform Science’s growing app catalog, fleets will have the flexibility to deploy a solution that makes the process of getting truck weights faster and easier in conjunction with other tools in the catalog and customize the platform to meet their specific needs.”

CAT Scale’s Weigh My Truck app allows drivers to weigh and receive the results via their mobile device at any CAT Scale location — without having to leave the cab. A locked PDF file of the scale ticket is emailed to addresses specified by the driver for future reference. The app stores the driver’s payment information, trucking company name, truck number, trailer number, email preferences and historical weight transactions. Fleets can also set up accounts that allow driver management and provide back-end data files.

The CAT Scale locator app, as the name suggests, helps drivers locate the nearest CAT Scale using their mobile device and plan their route. Drivers may also save their favorite CAT Scale locations.

“We understand that time is money. The Weigh My Truck app and our CAT Scale Locator app are designed to help drivers use their time more efficiently,” said Heather DeBaillie, vice president of operations and marketing for CAT Scale. “With CAT Scale now a part of the Platform Science app catalog, fleets have the opportunity to make sure all their drivers have access to the tools that help streamline the weighing process.”