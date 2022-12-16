ACT Research: Preliminary November net trailer orders show demand strength

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary reports show net trailer orders continued to soar in November, with 39,000 units projected to have been booked during the month, according to ACT Research.

Final November results will be available later in December.

This preliminary market estimate should be within +/-5% of the final order tally, a news release stated.

“We expected net orders to slow in November, after October’s net order explosion,” Jennifer McNealy, director CV market research & publications at ACT Research, said. “Despite November’s strong order intake, they fell 17% (-27% SA m/m) from October’s 48,000-unit order haul. While down from October, orders were up 22% compared to the same month last year.”

McNealy also said as soon as a build slot is available, there is a fleet ready to fill it with an order. “Demand remains strong,” McNealy said. “With backlog-to-build ratios near the 7.5-month mark, on average, fleets needing trailers are staying the course.”

She said that using preliminary November orders and the corresponding OEM build plans from the November State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report (October data) for guidance, the trailer backlog should increase by around 13,500 units when complete November data are released.

“With orders being preliminary and the build number projections, there will be some variability in reported backlogs when final data are collected,” McNealy said.