ACT Research: U.S. trailer order intake at 6.6k units in May

By Dana Guthrie -
ACT Research reports 6.6k U.S. net trailer order intake in May.

COLUMBUS, Ind. —  The net U.S. trailer order intake in May was just above 6.6k units, down more than 26% from April but about 12% higher than the subdued level of orders accepted last May, according to this month’s issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report.

“This puts the year-to-date order tally at 76.6k units, 13% higher than the 68.1k bookings for the first five months of 2024,” said Jennifer McNealy, director CV market research and publications at ACT Research. “Worth noting, the industry’s annual period of seasonally stronger order months is in the rearview mirror, and weaker intake is expected from now through mid-Q3.”

Total Trailers Net Orders and Cancellation Rate May 2025
( Net U.S. trailer order intake chart courtesy ACT Research)

“Cancellations started to escalate in February,” McNealy said. “Buttressed by some astronomical tank order cancellations, this month’s rate as a percentage of backlog jumped to 4.0%. Additionally, data continue to show elevated dry and reefer van cancellations.”

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

