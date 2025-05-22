TheTrucker.com
ACT: U.S. trailer orders down 57% from March

By Dana Guthrie -
ACT: U.S. trailer market contracts; orders down 57% in April.

COLUMBUS, Ind. – U.S. trailer net order intake in April was just below 9.4k units, down more than 57% from March.

“April’s net order intake puts the year-to-date order tally at 70.5k units, 13% higher than the 62.2k bookings for the first four months of 2024,” said Jennifer McNealy, director–CV market research and publications at ACT Research. “While appearing to be better news, we caution that the industry’s annual period of seasonally stronger order months has ended, and weaker intake months are expected from now through mid-Q3.”

The April numbers are also 32% lower than the subdued level of orders accepted in April 2024.

“After being stable in December and January, cancellations started to escalate, jumping in April to 2.3% of the backlog. Trailer production was more than 8,200 units higher than order placements in April,” McNealy said. “As a result, backlogs contracted 8% sequentially and remain sharply lower against 2024’s soft backdrop.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

