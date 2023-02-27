ACT Research: US trailer backlog-to-build ratio reaches 9.9 months in January

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The backlog-to-build ratio for U.S. trailers increased to 9.9 months in January, reflecting a lower build rate since August 2021, according to ACT Research‘s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report.

The report said the industry is committed to the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2023.

“With four more build days in January relative to December, build was 4% higher month-over-month,” said Jennifer McNealy, director of commercial vehicle market research and publications at ACT Research. “That said, build per day decreased from the previous month’s unit-per-day rate. OEM conversations continue to suggest supply-chain constraints, including labor, are likely to remain a limiting factor to production in 2023.”

McNealy said 2023’s first month of net orders was nearly 58% below December’s intake surge, but only 9% lower than what was received in January of 2022. She said lower orders of both van types, as well as flatbeds, were offset somewhat by increased placement for lowbeds and tanks, with orders for dumps virtually unchanged.

“Demand overall remains strong, and cancellations are low, but we are hearing that some orders are being made to replenish dealer stock, rather than going directly to fleet customers,” McNealy said.