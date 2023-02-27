Mack Trucks showcases 2 versions of Mack Anthem at TMC’s annual meeting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mack Trucks is showcasing two versions of the Mack Anthem model at the Technology & Maintenance Council’s annual meeting currently being held through March 2 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

A Mack Anthem day cab and a Mack Anthem 70-inch stand-up sleeper can be seen at booth 1659, according to a news release.

The Mack Anthem day cab features a Cummins Compressed Natural Gas engine with 400 horsepower, 1,450 pounds-per-foot of torque and a 12-speed automated manual transmission.

The Mack Anthem 70-inch stand-up sleeper is powered by the Mack MP 8HE engine, which delivers 445 horsepower and 1,860 pounds-per-foot of torque, and comes with a Mack mDRIVE 12-speed automated manual transmission.

Both Mack Anthem models are equipped with Mack GuardDog Connect, Mack’s integrated telematics solution.

“The technology proactively monitors various electronic control units (ECUs) in the truck and communicates with Mack OneCall 24/7 service support agents to enable quick diagnosis of issues, proactive repair scheduling, and parts confirmation while the truck remains on the job,” according to the news release.