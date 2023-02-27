Adams appointed FMCSA’s deputy administrator

WASHINGTON — Earl Adams, Jr. was sworn in as deputy administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) on Feb. 27.

Adams has served as FMCSA’s chief counsel since July 2021, according to a news release.

Jim Ward, president of the Truckload Carriers Association, lauded Adams’s appointment.

“Earl’s knowledge of the industry and experience will only serve to benefit trucking and its dedication towards removing all fatalities on our highways,” Ward said.

Adams takes over the role previously held by Robin Hutcheson, who was officially confirmed as FMCSA’s administrator on Sept. 22, 2022.

“Earl is a mission-driven leader and thinker who embodies the values of our agency and the entire Department of Transportation,” Hutcheson said. “His vast experience, intellect and people skills are exactly what the role of deputy administrator calls for. I look forward to continuing to work with Earl on policies, initiatives, data-based strategies to prevent crashes, improve safety outcomes on our roadways and ultimately achieve our goal of zero fatalities.”

Adams has extensive legal and executive experience across several modes, including surface transportation, rail and aviation, the news release noted.

In his role as chief counsel, Adams was responsible for legal policy on all aspects of FMCSA programs and activities, including the development, issuance, interpretation, enforcement and defense of FMCSA regulations before state and federal courts. He also provided executive oversight for FMCSA’s technology and innovation portfolio, including rulemaking on autonomous vehicles, according to the news release.

Prior to joining the FMCSA, Adams worked in the private sector with several law firms. He was most recently a litigation partner with a national law firm, where he also served as the managing partner of the firm’s Washington, D.C., office.

Adams also served with as chief of staff to Maryland’s former lieutenant governor and has held several leadership positions in organizations, including serving as the former chairman of the board of directors for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, former vice chairman of the Bowie State University Board of Visitors and former board member of the Economic Club of Washington.

Adams earned his juris doctor degree from Boston College Law School and holds a master of public administration degree from the Harvard Kennedy School. He received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Morehouse College.