Amtrak train strikes big rig in Vermont; no injuries reported

By The Associated Press -
Debris is shown by the railroad tracks after a Feb. 27 accident between an Amtrak train and tractor-trailer. No injuries were reported. (Courtesy: Vermont State Police via Twitter)

SHARON, Vt. — No injuries were reported in a collision between an Amtrak train and a tractor-trailer in Vermont on Monday, state police said.

The train carrying 66 passengers hit the trailer section of the flatbed around 11:45 a.m. in the town of Sharon, police said. The tractor-trailer was hauling stone from a nearby quarry, authorities said.

Vermont State Police troopers and members of the Department of Motor Vehicle enforcement responded to the scene.

Police planned to release more information as the investigation continues.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

