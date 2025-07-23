ACT: U.S. trailer orders spike 133% in June

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Net order intake in June was nearly 15.4k units, up a phenomenal 133% from May.

According to this month’s issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report, the numbers are also 144% higher than the subdued level of orders accepted last in June 2024.

“This puts the Q2 tally at 30.9k and the ytd order total at 92.0k units, 24% higher than the 74.4k bookings for the first half of 2024,” said Jennifer McNealy, director–CV market research and publications. “Worth noting, June’s net order jump likely is, in part, a pull-forward of activity ahead of anticipated price increases. At this point, weaker intake continues to be expected through at least mid-Q3 when the 2026 orderbooks open.”

“Reflecting ongoing uncertainty around market conditions, cancellations started to escalate in February,” McNealy said. “Buttressed by some astronomical tank order cancellations, this month’s rate as a percentage of backlog rose to 4.2%. Additionally, data continue to show high dry van cancellations.”