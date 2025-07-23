TheTrucker.com
ACT: U.S. trailer orders spike 133% in June

By Dana Guthrie -
ACT: U.S. trailer demand reaches new heights with 133% jump in June.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Net order intake in June was nearly 15.4k units, up a phenomenal 133% from May.

According to this month’s issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report, the numbers are also  144% higher than the subdued level of orders accepted last in June 2024.

“This puts the Q2 tally at 30.9k and the ytd order total at 92.0k units, 24% higher than the 74.4k bookings for the first half of 2024,” said Jennifer McNealy, director–CV market research and publications. “Worth noting, June’s net order jump likely is, in part, a pull-forward of activity ahead of anticipated price increases. At this point, weaker intake continues to be expected through at least mid-Q3 when the 2026 orderbooks open.”

ACT Graph
(Graph courtesy ACT Research)

“Reflecting ongoing uncertainty around market conditions, cancellations started to escalate in February,” McNealy said. “Buttressed by some astronomical tank order cancellations, this month’s rate as a percentage of backlog rose to 4.2%. Additionally, data continue to show high dry van cancellations.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

