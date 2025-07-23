TheTrucker.com
Semi discovered hanging off a cliff in Wyoming

By Dana Guthrie -
Wyoming wreck: Semi truck spotted hanging off a cliff. (Photo courtesy David Peck/Lovell Chronicle)

BIGHORN COUNTY, Wyo. — A semi driver is lucky to be alive after plunging off a cliff in Wyoming.

On Tuesday at approximately 2:35 a.m., the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) was notified of debris in the highway near mile-marker 68 on US Highway 14a.

When a Bighorn County Deputy arrived on the scene, he discovered that a commercial motor vehicle had crashed near mile-marker 71. The semi was hanging off of the jersey barrier in the westbound lane over the edge of a steep hillside.

According to a WHP press release, the truck entered a curve at a speed faster than the advisory speed of 35 mph. The driver overcorrected and rolled to its passenger side before sliding on the jersey barrier before going over the edge of the hillside barrier.

Driver inexperience and speed are being investigated in this crash. This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

