CBP finds cocaine in big rig in Texas

By Bruce Guthrie -
CBP finds cocaine in big rig in Texas
Nearly a half million dollars in cocaine was seized in Texas over the weekend

LAREDO, Texas — Nearly a half million dollars in cocaine was seized in Texas over the weekend.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry this weekend seized alleged cocaine totaling more than $529,000 in street value. 

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to deploy an effective combination of experience and technology that contributed to the realization of this cocaine seizure,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Continued seizures like these underscore the seriousness of the drug threat and our commitment to keeping our border secure.”

Authorities say the seizure occurred on July 19 at World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer for secondary inspection. CBP officers discovered 15 packages containing 39.68 pounds of alleged cocaine within the tractor.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $529,848.

CBP seized the narcotics and tractor. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie
