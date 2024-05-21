ACT’s final April numbers on Class 8 tractor orders show uptick

COLUMBUS, Ind. — It’s been a bumpy ride for for-hire carriers, as evidenced by a 14-year low in net income among publicly traded truckload carriers.

But things may soon be looking up, according to ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: North American Classes 5-8 report.

“After a year of cost-defying buying by private fleets, we project this month is likely the last for above replacement-level U.S. Class 8 tractor capacity additions,” the report states.

Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 15,850 units in April, 16,900 seasonally adjusted, up 32% against last year’s easiest comparison.

U.S. Class 8 tractor orders fell 25% year-over-year in April. Total Classes 5-7 orders rose 1.9% year-over-year to 18,863 units, or 19,300 seasonally adjusted.

“April orders reinforce our belief that in addition to weak for-hire market conditions, private fleet expansion is slowing,” according to Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. ”This would be welcome news for the beleaguered for-hire market, as the journey back to healthier financials starts with capacity restraint.”

Vieth added that the DAT van load-to-truck ratio, thanks to contracting spot market equipment levels, has pushed up to 4.0, seasonally adjusted, from an average of 3.3 in 2023.