Average US diesel price continues downward slide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel prices are down for the sixth straight week.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the current price sits at $3.789 per gallon. That’s down from $3.848 per gallon on May 13 and $3.894 on May 6.

Average prices are down across the nation, with the lowest along the Gulf Coast at $3.490 per gallon.

In the Rocky Mountain region, the price sits at $3.746 per gallon, while along the West Coast, the price is $4.495 per gallon on average.

California is still sitting above $5 a gallon at $5.049.

Along the East Coast, drivers can expect to pay $3.895 per gallon on average.

The EIA sees diesel fuel averaging $3.92 per gallon in the second quarter of 2024, $3.99 in the third quarter, $4.15 per gallon in the fourth quarter and $4.18 per gallon in the first quarter of 2025, according to a report released earlier this year.