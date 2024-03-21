AI company Motive joins highway safety group

NEW YORK — Highway safety group Together for Safer Roads (TSR) has announced that artificial intelligence (AI) company Motive is its newest member.

Motive uses advanced AI “to deliver critical value for fleets, offering greater control, deeper insights and enhanced safety measures. Motive’s AI Dashcam ensures enhanced safety and fewer disruptions on the road,” according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Motive to our diverse coalition of industry leaders,” said Peter Goldwasser, TSR’s executive director. “Their commitment to safety technology, focus on partnerships and diverse expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to advance fleet safety.”

In addition to its AI Dashcam, Motive offers electronic logging devices for truck drivers.

“We protect drivers across more than 120,000 businesses and a wide range of industries who use our technology to drive safely, efficiently, and have more profitable operations,” said Gary Johnson, head of safety and compliance strategy at Motive. “Joining Together for Safer Roads aligns perfectly with Motive’s mission to prevent incidents and reduce risk for those that move the physical economy forward, powering our homes, delivering our food and making our society function .”

Andres Penate, TSR Board chair and global vice president of corporate affairs at Anheuser-Busch InBev, said that Motive’s membership in TSR is important.

It “strengthens the organization’s position as a global leader in road safety advocacy and innovation and we welcome them on board as our newest member,” Penate concluded.