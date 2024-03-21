Truck hauling rice flour catches fire along I-90 in New York

RIPLEY, N.Y. — A tractor-trailer hauling rice flour caught fire in the early morning hours Thursday along Interstate 90 in Ripley, New York.
According to the Ripley Fire Department, the fire caused an eastbound lane to close for several hours.
There were no reports of injuries.
The fire is under investigation.
