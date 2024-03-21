TheTrucker.com
Truck hauling rice flour catches fire along I-90 in New York

By John Worthen -
Firefighters in Ripley, N.Y., battle a tractor-trailer fire on Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Courtesy: Ripley Fire Department)

RIPLEY, N.Y. — A tractor-trailer hauling rice flour caught fire in the early morning hours Thursday along Interstate 90 in Ripley, New York.

According to the Ripley Fire Department, the fire caused an eastbound lane to close for several hours.

There were no reports of injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

Ripley, N.Y., firefighters work to put out a tractor-trailer fire on Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Courtesy: Ripley Fire Department)

 

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

