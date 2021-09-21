Alabama Motor Express opens new terminal south of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Alabama Motor Express (AMX), a family-owned trucking and logistics company, has opened a new terminal in Jackson, Georgia. According to a company statement, the new location brings AMX closer to key customers in one of the nation’s largest freight corridors.

“We’re always striving for new ways to better serve our customers,” said Jared Moore, vice president of traffic and logistics for AMX. “The new terminal gives our customers in the greater Atlanta area faster, more responsive access to a readily available trailer pool, local drivers and strategic support.”

The new AMX terminal is located less than 50 miles south of Atlanta. The terminal’s trailer pool will include about 60 tractors and even more trailers in a secure, highly monitored yard. AMX is in the process of staffing the facility.

“Regional expertise and accessibility are critical when managing capacity, rates and unforeseen challenges,” Moore said.

“We’ve been serving the greater Atlanta area for more than 30 years. Now, we have the local resources in place to connect with customers more efficiently, whether that’s accommodating last-minute deliveries, meeting for in-person strategy sessions or just catching up over lunch,” he continued. “We’re part of the local community, and we’re committed to helping it continue to thrive. We’ve already many established local dedicated customer accounts — and we’re ready to add more.”

