PrePass real-time safety alerts now available across contiguous US

PHOENIX — The PrePass safety Alerts system has been upgraded to include critical traffic warnings across all 48 contiguous states. Motor carriers and commercial vehicle compliance agencies now benefit from thousands of Alerts that appear in-cab on the PrePass app, according to a statement from the PrePass Safety Alliance.

Drivers receive audio and visual PrePass Alerts as they approach known high-risk areas, helping them to stay alert and reduce speed when applicable. PrePass Safety Alliance works in collaboration with the trucking industry and enforcement agencies to select “alert” locations that best reflect true areas of concern.

The PrePass Alerts system now offers up-to-the-minute in-cab safety notification of work zones, traffic incidents and crashes, dangerous slow-downs and traffic congestion — in addition to the original notifications of truck parking, steep grades, gusty winds, “no commercial truck” roads, rest areas and brake check chain-up areas.

The PrePass Safety Alert system is offered as an added benefit of the PrePass weigh station bypass app, available on Android and iOS powered devices and in-cab telematics systems. To gain access to the new features, users can simply download or update the PrePass app.

“Our state and industry partners have told us that work zones and dangerous slowdowns represent two critical highway safety areas in need of improvement. This expansion of the PrePass Alerts system takes an important step in addressing those concerns and flows directly from our mission to make America’s highways safer and more efficient,” said Jarrod Del Prado, vice president of operations for PrePass Safety Alliance. “When you consider the additional dynamic traffic safety notifications included in this upgrade, we believe the ALERTS program will lead to fewer crashes and safer roads for everyone.”