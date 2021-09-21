Roadrunner Freight names 2021 Drivers of the Year

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — As part of this year’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW), held Sept. 12-18, Roadrunner Freight announced the winners of the carrier’s Driver of the Year awards.

This year’s winners are David Lopez, a line hauler from Las Vegas, and Corinthian Lynon (shown above), a local driver based in Houston.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing both David and Corinthian and am very proud to present them with our coveted Driver of the Year Award,” said Frank Hurst, president of Roadrunner. “Both of these professional drivers are great business owners and live by our mantra, ‘Ship It Like You Own It!’”

Chris Jamroz, Roadrunner’s executive chairman, also had high praise for Lopez and Lynon.

“David and Corinthian embody everything that makes America great,” Jamroz stated. “They are not just drivers, but entrepreneurs, small business owners and excellent partners for Roadrunner. Their leadership and hard work keep America’s economy moving.”

In addition to recognizing its Drivers of the Year during the week, Roadrunner celebrated each of the nearly 1,000 drivers in its fleet with gift bags, grab-and-go lunches and snacks, and other tokens of appreciation.

“During NTDAW, Roadrunner Freight wants to recognize the immense contributions made by our entire fleet,” said Scott Ware, Roadrunner’s senior vice president of transportation and network solutions. “Without this group of hardworking professionals, our economy would come to a standstill. We can’t thank them enough daily, so it’s especially important for our organization to make sure they all feel our sincere appreciation during this week.”

This year’s Driver of the Year honorees were nominated by a committee that included Roadrunner’s leadership, service center managers and driver success team. Nominees were evaluated based on safety, operational performance and professionalism. In recognition of their superior performance, Lopez and Lynon each received a cash bonus from Roadrunner.

“What stood out to us about Corinthian is his dedication to customer service. Our customers in Houston have sent countless accolades about his professionalism and the courteous manner in which he takes care of their shipments,” Hurst said.

“David has partnered with Roadrunner since 2015, and has been a champion to many new drivers, mentoring them along their journey to become successful business owners,” Hurst added. “He and his wife, Valerie, have played a large part in shaping our culture to put drivers first at Roadrunner and helped us get better at our mission of empowering entrepreneurs.”