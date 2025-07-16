Alabama Trucking Association hires former senior FMCSA official Clinton Seymour

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Trucking Association (ATA) is hiring Clinton Seymour to serve as senior director for safety intelligence and regulatory affairs.

The role is a newly integrated position designed to strengthen member success through improved safety leadership, regulatory guidance and safety culture development.

“Clinton is bringing his wealth of experiences and talents to support Alabama trucking companies at a time when they are experiencing historic challenges and evolutions in the industry,” said Mark Colson, Alabama Trucking president, CEO. “Our job at the Alabama Trucking Association is to help our members be successful, and I am confident Clinton is the right person to develop new and innovative solutions to help our members navigate these turbulent times.”

Clinton Seymour

“Our industry is blessed to have someone of Clinton’s caliber to call on as a direct resource,” said Daniel Wright, president of Wright Transportation in Mobile, Ala. and chairman of the Alabama Trucking Board of Directors. “The services he will deliver will further solidify Alabama’s trucking industry as a national leader in safety culture and will continue to make Alabama a top state to own and operate a trucking company.”

As a former senior official with 20 years of service with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, who most recently served as field administrator for the Southern Region, Seymour has led safety programs and compliance systems throughout the Southeast. Prior to his tenure with FMCSA, he had a successful career as an insurance executive.

“His background uniquely positions him to help ATA members not only improve compliance and reduce risk but also elevate profitability through better operational practices and employee development,” ATA said in a press release.

ATA Comp Fund

Additionally, Seymour will provide strategic services to the ATA Comp Fund, Alabama’s top self-insured workers’ compensation fund for the transportation industry and Alliance Interstate Risk (AIR), which provides similar services throughout the country and has partnerships with seven other state trucking associations.

“Clinton has a proven reputation of being a bridge builder who understands that safety and profitability are synonymous when combined with the right leadership and strategic plan,” said Kimble Coaker, ATA Comp Fund CEO. Through years of hard work and focus, we have established a first-class safety culture in Alabama and with members throughout the country, and our team is excited to work with Clinton to deliver even more meaningful education and training resources as we continue to build the strongest culture of safety together.”

ATA Safety & Maintenance Management Council

Seymour will work closely with the ATA Safety & Maintenance Management Council, lead training initiatives, and serve as a resource for ATA Comp Fund risk managers and policyholders. His focus will include onsite consultations, educational programming, and personalized support to help trucking businesses foster compliance, build team culture, and achieve long-term growth and profitability. He will also foster key relationships with strategic partners at USDOT/FMCSA, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Alabama Dept. of Transportation (ALDOT), and other regulatory agencies important to the trucking industry.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve and support the dedicated members of the Alabama Trucking Association and the ATA Comp Fund,” Seymour said. “In my previous role, I had the opportunity to partner closely with associations, universities, state DOTs and law enforcement, and these partners united behind the mantra of ‘One Team/One Mission’ to save lives and help everyone be successful. In my new role with the Alabama Trucking Association, we will enhance those close partnerships and provide innovative solutions to the trucking industry so that our members can continue providing great jobs and quality of life for their team members and continue to serve as the primary artery that moves American commerce.”

Seymour will be based out of Montgomery and will work in collaboration with the leaders and team members of the Alabama Trucking Association and the ATA Comp Fund, and he will be supported by long-time safety professional Tim Frazier who will continue to serve the association in an advisory role.