ALAN opens nominations for 2024 Humanitarian Logistics Awards

LAKELAND, Fla. — The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) has opened nominations for the eighth annual Humanitarian Logistics Awards.

ALAN officials are asking for help in identifying some of this year’s most deserving honorees.

“There’s a lot of amazing work that the commercial supply chain community does to facilitate humanitarian relief efforts. But all too often, it goes unrecognized,” said ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton. “Our awards were created to spotlight the industry’s generosity and to honor its most compassionate companies and individuals. While ALAN works closely with a lot of these organizations to aid disaster relief efforts, there are still many deserving honorees that we won’t be made aware of — and able to honor — unless someone takes the time to nominate them.”

Nominations (including self-nominations) can be made via ALAN’s website between now and June 28. Winners will be announced this fall at the annual CSCMP Edge Conference.

ALAN’s Humanitarian Logistics Awards are open to any logistics professional, academic, organization or department.

They are awarded in four key categories, each of which can have multiple honorees:

Outstanding Contribution To Humanitarian Logistics

Employee Engagement

Research And Academic Contributions

Lifetime Achievement

Established in 2017, ALAN’s Humanitarian Logistics Awards recognize companies and individuals who exemplify the best that the supply chain profession has to offer by assuring that aid and comfort are rapidly delivered to communities in crisis.

Previous winners have included United States Cold Storage, Flexport.org, CEVA Logistics, Palmer Logistics, ARPCO Transport Services, Scotlynn, Vector Global Logistics, Tucker Company Worldwide, Truckstop.com, Dr. Diego Vega, Professor Maria Bessiou, along with the students on ALAN’s intern teams from the W.P. Carrey School of Business at Arizona State University, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and the University of Wisconsin, Madison.