18 wheeler strikes, kills high school wrestling coach walking to prom on interstate

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A high school wrestling coach was walking down a Pennsylvania interstate on Saturday, May 11, when he was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Sean Richmond was heading to a prom being held at Kalahari Resorts when the accident happened.

Police said they aren’t sure why Richmond was on foot along Interstate 380.

Richmond is being remembered as a family man who loved coaching at Stroudsburg High School.

“I grieve along with you as we are all devastated at his untimely passing. He was an outstanding athletic director poised to take on bigger roles in our School District and District XI,” Superintendent Cosmas Curry said in a statement.

Curry shared that Richmond’s death has impacted the students as well.

“His wrestlers loved him and always had students’ best interests in mind. He was a great administrative teammate to me and many of you, and an even more tremendous friend. Sean’s service is most appreciated,” Curry said.

State police are asking anyone with further information about the deadly collision to contact the Stroudsburg barracks at (570) 619-6800.