SkyCorp launches new TMS

By John Worthen -
SkyCorp launches new TMS
SkyCorp is seeking carriers to try its new transportation management system.

HOUSTON — SkyCorp Logistics has developed a new transportation management system (TMS) and is looking for carriers who want to be a part of its launch.

SkyCorp’s members-only load board is tailored to the number of trucks a carrier operates, making it accessible and scalable, according to a news release.

SkyCorp’s service fee of 10% does not impact the line haul or fuel allowance.

“The new TMS enables SkyCorp to operate more effectively, allowing for faster shipper processing and better service,” the news release states. “Shippers gain a competitive advantage through advanced features such as Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and real-time load tracking, ensuring that goods are always monitored. For reefers, we have load temperature monitoring.”

SkyCorp is currently in the pre-launch phase.

Carriers who wish to be among to first to join can click here for more information.

 

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

John Worthen
