SkyCorp launches new TMS

HOUSTON — SkyCorp Logistics has developed a new transportation management system (TMS) and is looking for carriers who want to be a part of its launch.

SkyCorp’s members-only load board is tailored to the number of trucks a carrier operates, making it accessible and scalable, according to a news release.

SkyCorp’s service fee of 10% does not impact the line haul or fuel allowance.

“The new TMS enables SkyCorp to operate more effectively, allowing for faster shipper processing and better service,” the news release states. “Shippers gain a competitive advantage through advanced features such as Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and real-time load tracking, ensuring that goods are always monitored. For reefers, we have load temperature monitoring.”

SkyCorp is currently in the pre-launch phase.

Carriers who wish to be among to first to join can click here for more information.

